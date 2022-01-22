Thurman, Charlene

THURMAN (WILKERSON), Charlene



Mrs. Charlene Wilkerson Thurman, age 82, of Dunwoody GA, passed away Wednesday morning, January 19, 2022, at her daughter's residence in Rome, GA. Mrs. Thurman was born in Chambers County, Alabama on June 28, 1939, daughter of the late Roberts and Charlie V. Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Thurman. Mrs. Thurman enjoyed many years as a teacher with the Dekalb County School system and after retiring, enjoyed her granddaughters and volunteer work. She was a member of St. Luke's Presbyterian Church of Dunwoody, GA. Survivors include her son, Jason Thurman, Atlanta; daughter, Stephanie Bradshaw, Rome; 2 granddaughters, Alex Bradshaw, Nashville, TN and Maddie Bradshaw, Rome; her sister, Jacque Brauninger, Hubbard, OH; her niece, Jill Kolesar, Silver Lake, OH; her nephew John Head, Kitty Hawk, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Charlene Thurman to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, 420 E. 2nd Ave., #105, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.

