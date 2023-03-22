X

Thrift, Frank

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THRIFT, Frank

We are sad to announce the passing of Frank Alexander Thrift of Atlanta, GA. After a short illness, Frank "Alex" passed peacefully at the age of 50 on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Frank is survived by his three daughters, the lights of his life: Sadie, Stella, and Sloane; his mother, Margy; his stepfather, Ed; and his sister, Erin.

"Alex's" passion for music and the guitar was infectious. He loved playing with fellow musicians in bands such as The Quiet Men, Mata Hari's, Horror Business, Owner of the Sun, ExWives, Tom Celica, Runnin' Down a Dream, The Wait, and more. He co-founded Rumours ATL, and shared his amazing talent with thousands of people all over the world.

To honor Frank's memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 25 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Carmichael Celebration of Life Center, 2950 King St. SE, Smyrna, GA 30080. We invite anyone who knew him to attend, remember, and celebrate his special life. We welcome those who attend to perform, sing a song in his honor, or tell a story about him that makes you smile.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Musicians Foundation in honor of Frank "Alex". Donations can be made at https://www.musiciansfoundation.org/donate.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Split over Georgia hospital rules could halt other bills in Legislature9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck
9h ago

Credit: AP

Cam Newton shows he still has his fastball at Auburn Pro Day
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
7h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
11h ago
The Latest

James, Walter
Moak, Thomas
Coleman, Mary
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
16h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top