THRIFT, Frank



We are sad to announce the passing of Frank Alexander Thrift of Atlanta, GA. After a short illness, Frank "Alex" passed peacefully at the age of 50 on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Frank is survived by his three daughters, the lights of his life: Sadie, Stella, and Sloane; his mother, Margy; his stepfather, Ed; and his sister, Erin.



"Alex's" passion for music and the guitar was infectious. He loved playing with fellow musicians in bands such as The Quiet Men, Mata Hari's, Horror Business, Owner of the Sun, ExWives, Tom Celica, Runnin' Down a Dream, The Wait, and more. He co-founded Rumours ATL, and shared his amazing talent with thousands of people all over the world.



To honor Frank's memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 25 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Carmichael Celebration of Life Center, 2950 King St. SE, Smyrna, GA 30080. We invite anyone who knew him to attend, remember, and celebrate his special life. We welcome those who attend to perform, sing a song in his honor, or tell a story about him that makes you smile.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Musicians Foundation in honor of Frank "Alex". Donations can be made at https://www.musiciansfoundation.org/donate.



