Threeton, Mildred

THREETON (ROACH),



Mildred "Millie"



Mildred "Millie" Roach Threeton passed away on June 4, at 73 years old, after a brief illness. Millie was a lifelong Atlantan and was a proud member of the W.F. Dykes High School Class of 1967. Her family and friends are deeply saddened by her sudden and unexpected death.



Millie was first and foremost an educator. Majoring in English at the University of Georgia, she was a member of AOPi sorority. She earned her master's degree in Educational Leadership at Jacksonville State University. Millie worked at various schools where she was a treasured and a valued member of each faculty and staff. For 30 plus years, she was at Wheeler High School where she was the Cobb County Teacher of the Year in 1996-97, won the MLK Jr. Humanitarian Award in 2003, and where she was known for her "Millie-isms" and as a giver of cakes. During her career, she was a teacher, the chair of the Special Education Department, and an assistant principal. At the time of her death, she continued to work as a graduation coach at Kell High School.



Left to mourn her passing are her husband of nearly 40 years, Clay L. Threeton, Jr.; her son, Dr. Matthew C. Schwartz (Anne); three grandsons, Luke, Jacob, and Charlie whom she adored; her brother, Charles S. Roach, Jr. (Janet); and many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Millie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Harold L. Russell and Joyce and Charles S. Roach.



Millie was an incredible woman who had too many friends to count. Having a marvelous sense of humor, she regaled people with her many stories which are legendary. Millie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and she loved a good party where she was always dressed to perfection.



Services for Millie will be at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, June 16, at 10:00 AM. The burial and reception will follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wheeler High School Academic Booster Club for the creation of a scholarship in Millie's name. Donations may be mailed by check to the ABC Foundation, c/o Wheeler H.S., 375 Holt Road, Marietta, GA 30068, or donations may be made online (Wheelerabc.org). For the online option, select "donate" and place Millie's name under "student name."





