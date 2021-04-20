THRASHER, Pamela



Pam Thrasher, loving wife, beloved mother, and Grammi went to be with her Savior on Thursday afternoon, April 15, 2021 at the age of 66. After a long, courageous battle with ALS, she has received her ultimate healing.



Pam was born in 1954 in Tampa, Florida, to Walter and Gladys Ryder and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. She grew up in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and placed her trust in Jesus at the age of nine. She remained faithful to His call throughout her lifetime. Pam attended West End High School where her joyful laugh and beautiful red hair caught the attention of a young man who became the love of her life. Pam and Randy married in 1972 as students at the University of Alabama, and faithfully loved and served one another for almost 49 years. Pam and Randy moved from Birmingham to Gaithersburg, Maryland, and later settled in Marietta, Georgia in 1985.



Pam became very accomplished in genealogy and interior decorating. She found great joy in hosting numerous showers, teas, receptions and special events. She was known for bringing beauty to the ordinary and for making any occasion a special celebration. She humbly and graciously served others.



Pam served as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and hosted and participated in neighborhood Bible studies for many years. She was a member of the Fielding Lewis Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and last served in the position of Historian. She served on the board of Paradise Mountain Ministries with the mission of providing college education and housing to the children of foreign missionaries. Pam was an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church.



Pam believed her highest calling, joy, and legacy was seeing all her children and grandchildren walking in the ways of the Lord. She prayed diligently for this outcome and God granted the desires of her heart.



Pam was preceded in death by her father, Walter T. Ryder. She is survived by her husband Randy; her three children, Todd (Whitney) Thrasher, Chad (Mandy) Thrasher and Kimberly (Miller) Chalk; and her eight grandchildren, Anna, Brooks, Jackson, Hadley, Reese, Ryder, Nathanael, and Eleanora; her mother, Gladys Craig Belew, her sisters, Lynda (Fred) Brannon and Sharon Pearson and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to donate in Pam's honor to Paradise Mountain Ministries, (78 Paradise Drive, Toccoa, GA 30577) www. paradisemtn.org.



The family would like to thank the Emory ALS Center; Amedisys Home Health Care; and Encompass Hospice for their exceptional care and support.



HM PATTERSON AND SON CANTON HILL, Marietta, GA 30068.



