THRASH, Joanne Power



Joanne Power Thrash, 87, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on March 26, 2021 in Bluffton, SC, with her family by her side.



Joanne was born on March 30, 1933 to James Edward and Theresa Maher Power. She grew up in Forest Hills Gardens, Queens, New York City. She graduated from Georgetown Visitation Junior College in 1953 and soon went to work at Time Incorporated in Manhattan. While there, she met and fell in love with Jim Thrash, a handsome young Navy veteran from Atlanta. They were married in 1955 and raised their family in Atlanta. They remained happily married for 53 years until Jim's death in 2008.



Joanne was devoted to her husband and to her five children, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. God and her family were the centerpiece of her life. She loved to travel, sing songs, tap dance, play backgammon, watch game shows and float in the swimming pool with her grandchildren. Together, she and Jim were the best memory makers anyone could imagine.



She is survived by her children, Ann and Bob Jones (Atlanta), Lisa and Ron May (Virginia Beach), Jimmy and Cathy Thrash (Ft. Lauderdale), Michelle Thrash (Marietta), Carole and Norman Collins (Bluffton). Joanne is also survived by her grandchildren Chris and Leigh Jones, Mary Pat and Isaac Rodriguez, Christen and Jacob Pittman, Jamie and Austin Sale, Kelli Thrash, Nicole and Corey Grimes, Torey Thrash, Annie and Dakota Hodge, Alan Collins and Matt Collins. Joanne was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Maggie and Hank Jones and Marshall, Patrick and Reese Rodriguez.



Joanne was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and son, Michael. There is great comfort knowing they are reunited.



The family would like to thank those at Right at Home, South Carolina House Calls and Agape Care for the support and guidance they provided. Their friendship and dedication to Joanne's care will always be treasured. A special thanks to Verna Sanders for the care she provided Joanne on a daily basis.



Joanne will forever be loved, remembered and missed dearly by her family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 760 Pollard Boulevard, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 or St. Vincent de Paul, 2020 Chamblee Tucker Road, Suite C, Atlanta, GA 30341.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta, GA 30328. For those who would like to attend virtually, the link for the live stream is: www.hsccatl.com/livechurch.

