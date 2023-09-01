THRASH, Blanche Carter
Age 79, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 14, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 PM, Ebenezer Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Valdosta fire department
CONTINUING COVERAGE