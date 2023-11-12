THRASH (WILLIAMS),



Betty



Betty W. Thrash, 87, of Gainesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



Betty is survived by her cherished children, Mary Frances (Steve Heldt), and Matt Thrash; her grandson, Dale Heldt; nephew, Calley Stevens; and many friends who loved her very much. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ken Thrash; and daughter, Maria Thrash.



Betty was born in Cairo, GA, on October 1, 1936, to TJ and Lorene Williams. She was a proud "Syrupmaker" graduate of Cairo High School, later attending Mercer University in Atlanta where she met her future husband Ken, a student at Georgia Tech. They married in Cairo, in 1956.



Betty and Ken spent the next years moving around the globe to France, Cairo and Australia before settling back in the Atlanta and North Georgia area. Betty was a devoted and doting wife, mother and grandmother. Her focus was always on her family and raising her three children and then her grandson. She was their rock, encouraging and supporting them in all their endeavors. She created an active, fun and loving home, no matter the location, where all were welcomed.



Betty never met a stranger and embraced the role of caretaker and counselor. She created an enormous extended family with her outgoing, caring and giving personality and her ability to make us all feel loved and valued. She was cherished by all and will be greatly missed.



If desired, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Betty W. Thrash to:



The Myositis Association



https://www.myositis.org/donate/



Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 PM, on Monday, November 20, 2023, in the Chapel of Lanier Village Estates, 4000 Village View Drive, Gainesville, GA 30506.



Memorial Park Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com



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