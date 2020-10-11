THRASH, Anna Maria Anna Maria Thrash, 59, of Alpharetta passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Cairo, GA in 1961 to Betty W. Thrash and the late Kenneth M. Thrash Jr. Maria grew up in Decatur, GA with 3 of her childhood years spent in Australia. She began swimming with the newly formed Dynamo Swim Club at age 5 igniting a passion for competition and coaching that remained throughout her life. Maria graduated from Lakeside High School receiving the 1979 Bill Young Coaches Award presented annually to one graduating Georgia swimmer. She competed on the Clemson University swim team from 1979-83, being named co-captain from 1981-83. Overcoming 20+ years of serious liver disease and complications, Maria found a way to continue training and competing until recently, twice accomplishing a life goal by completing both Ironman Florida (2013) and Ironman Chattanooga (2016), and pushing herself to give her all every single day. The words grit and determination exemplify her. After receiving her Bachelor's of Science degree from Clemson in 1984, Maria returned to Dynamo Swim Club to begin a 35 year coaching career which continued at Swim Atlanta and Georgia Tech, ending back at Dynamo as Head Coach of Dynamo Masters & Triathletes and Head Swimming Coach of Dynamo Multisport. Coaching was Maria's passion and it showed in her relationship with her athletes and in their accomplishments. She is widely regarded as one of the top Masters swim coaches in the world and over the years her athletes have included the top pro and amateur female swim times and top 5 amateur athletes in the Ironman World Championships at Dynamo, several school record and NCAA Championship time standards holders at Georgia Tech, male and female state record holders at Swim Atlanta and male high school Swimmer of the Year. She has twice been named Georgia Coach of the Year. Maria is survived by her loving mother, Betty W. Thrash of Gainesville, GA; sister, Mary Heldt and husband Steve of Mound, MN; brother, Kenneth M. Thrash III (Matt) of Alpharetta, GA; nephew, Dale Heldt of Mound, MN; dogs, Peanut, Sprint and Tammy; and cats, Lily and Forsale. She was preceded in death by her devoted father, Kenneth M. Thrash Jr. and many four-legged companions. Despite her athletic and coaching accolades, Maria's greatest joys were found in her day-to-day life. She loved to help anyone and everyone accomplish their dreams (big or small), both in competition and in life by teaching us, encouraging and motivating us, and being there with us each step of the way. She led by example, putting as much work into our journeys as we did. She celebrated our small steps forward and consoled and inspired us to improve after small steps back. Maria never met a stranger and has touched so many in her time with us. Her spirit and energy were contagious, her words and actions were motivating, and her smile and laugh were comforting. She will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at Big Canoe, Jasper, GA. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dynamo Swim Club at either 3119 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 or https://www.teamunify.com/team/gsdsc/page/donations or your local Humane Society. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

