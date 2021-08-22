THORNTON, Stanley



Stan Thornton, 86, of Dunwoody died on Friday, August 13 of 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Hollister Alvin Thornton and Fannie Mae Clary Thornton. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vicki Hurt Thornton; daughter, Tracy Thornton Coffie; sons, Steven Thornton (Allison) and Jeffrey Thornton (Nasheya); and grandchildren, Rachel Thornton, Carter Coffie, Elizabeth Rose Coffie, Benjamin Coffie, and Laura Thornton.



Stan was born in Decatur, Georgia on May 19, 1935. His father was a sweet, gentle man and his mother was fiercely devoted to him. He had wonderful memories of his childhood and looked up to his older brother, H.A. Thornton (deceased), and adored his older sister, Gloria Thornton Orr (deceased). His nieces and nephews have continued to be a source of love and pride for him.



At Decatur High School, Stan was a football star, a fast-as-lightening running back that captured the attention of 1952 Atlanta. That same year, he was named an All-American and was the proud recipient of the prestigious Georgia Back of the Year Award. It was even rumored that his mother would bet on his speed in the stands with skeptical opposing fans.



Stan attended the University of Georgia where he pledged Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and completed his degree in chemistry. Yes, to many people's surprise, Stan began his career as a chemist but soon found that his charismatic extroverted personality better suited him for a life as a salesperson. As an apparel rep, he traveled the southeast where he regularly turned clients into friends. So much trust they had in Stan that most asked him to order for them, the highest praise a salesperson can achieve, and their trust was never misplaced.



In 1959, Stan married the love of his life, Vicki Hurt of Avondale. They have remained devoted to each other through 62 years and raised a daughter and two sons. Throughout the years, they enjoyed snow skiing together and were fortunate enough to visit several of the best resorts in Colorado, Montana, and Utah. The 1991 family ski trip to Big Sky Montana always remained as one of his favorite vacation



memories.



For most of his career, Stan worked for Gant Shirtmakers with his best friend, Don Burt (deceased). Close friends since college, Stan and Don enjoyed almost 3 decades of working together and shared many adventures that would become family legends over time. Stan always credited Don for convincing Vicki and him to buy a lake house in 1977 on little known north Georgia Lake Burton, a place that became the heart of the Thornton family for over forty years. Though there was no place Stan would rather be than on Lake Burton and, more recently, Lake Nottely, surrounded by his kids and grandchildren, he and Vicki also enjoyed their home in St. Simon's Island and visited there often.



As a UGA graduate, Stan was a lifelong loyal Dawg fan. His only true regret as a fan was inadvertently stepping out of the room just before the 1980 "Run, Lindsey" play and missing the most iconic play in UGA history. He shares his fanaticism with a host of other UGA alumni family members who annually gather clad in red and black where Stan could always be seen in his favorite UGA hoodie.



Stan loved his church and all his friends at St Luke's Presbyterian in Dunwoody. Throughout the years, Stan was a deacon, an elder, and, on several occasions, wrote and delivered his own sermons in front of the congregation.



Later in life, Stan loved playing golf and his group of buddies that he played with twice a week. His long drives were well known amongst his friends and family. One of his prized clubs was a beautiful wooden pitching wedge he won in a tournament for the longest drive.



Stan had a life most people would envy, was loved by many, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.



A Celebration of Stan's life will take place in August 28, 11 AM, at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody. The Celebration will also be streamed live for those out of town.



