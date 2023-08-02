Thornton, Oscar

THORNTON, Oscar C.

Mr.Oscar C. Thornton, 98, passed July 25, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, August 5, 11 AM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M. L. King Jr. Dr., (404) 691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

