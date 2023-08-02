THORNTON, Oscar C.
Mr.Oscar C. Thornton, 98, passed July 25, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, August 5, 11 AM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M. L. King Jr. Dr., (404) 691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks