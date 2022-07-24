ajc logo
X

Thornton, Marion

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

THORNTON, Brown

Marion Brown Thornton passed on June 15, 2022. Surviving family: wife, Betty Lovell Thornton; daughter, Molly Thornton Bergamo; granddaughters, Olive Thornton Bergamo and Lucille Parks Bergamo of Barrington, RI. Burial Rose Hill cemetery, Royston, GA with a graveside service at a later date. Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, GA.

A FRIEND TO ALL

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pruitt Funeral Home

47 Franklin Spring Street

Royston, GA

30662

https://www.pruittfhroyston.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther' sequel3h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Spotty storms threaten as warm weather persists
8h ago
Tim Kurkjian, Jack Graney honored by Baseball Hall of Fame
6h ago
Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1
6h ago
Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1
6h ago
Five people injured after pickup truck crashes into Ellis Square Saturday evening
3h ago
The Latest
Falcon, George
2h ago
Crane, Betty
2h ago
Boyer, Morris
2h ago
Featured
A medical laboratory technician inactivates suspected monkeypox samples to be PCR tested at the microbiology laboratory of La Paz Hospital on June 6, 2022 ,in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
10h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top