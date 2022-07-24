Thornton, Marion

THORNTON, Brown



Marion Brown Thornton passed on June 15, 2022. Surviving family: wife, Betty Lovell Thornton; daughter, Molly Thornton Bergamo; granddaughters, Olive Thornton Bergamo and Lucille Parks Bergamo of Barrington, RI. Burial Rose Hill cemetery, Royston, GA with a graveside service at a later date. Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, GA.



A FRIEND TO ALL

