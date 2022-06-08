ajc logo
Thornton, John

THORNTON, John

John Thornton, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away on June 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Thelma Thornton. John is survived by his children, Scott Thornton and Susan Jackson.

A visitation for John will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road Ne, Atlanta, GA 30319. A funeral mass will occur Friday, June 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1406 Hearst Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://tinyurl.com/tkcdmpbv

8h ago
