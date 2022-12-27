THORNTON, Jim



Jim Thornton's life does not end with his death. Jim passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 20, 2022, at the age of 78. He is lovingly remembered by Jill, his wife of 51 years, and his three children.



After a young life traveling the world with a military family, followed by many exciting years in Athens, Georgia, including graduating from Athens High School and the University of Georgia, Jim married Jill. They settled down in Chicago for a decade before returning to the warmth of Atlanta for the last 40 years.



Jim's legacy is one of building. He loved creating both the physical and the metaphysical and leaves behind home renovations across Atlanta; a deeply connected marriage; loving memories with his children as a devoted father; and a deep belief in the spiritual and sacred geometry interconnections of all things. Jim's lifelong friends will miss him and remember his avid support of UGA football and Braves baseball. Jim never met a stranger, only friends he hadn't yet met.



If the measure of a man is his life lived, Jim would certainly have said to measure it twice and cut just once.



James William Thornton of Atlanta, Georgia is survived by his wife, Jill; and their son, Bryan; daughters, Stephanie and Lauren; and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd., NW, Atlanta 30018. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who can to please make a donation to The Zaban Paradies Center, a local charity where Jim often volunteered. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

