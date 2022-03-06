THORNTON, Janie



Janie Thornton of Sandy Springs, GA passed on into the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 3, 2022.



Funeral services for Janie will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Dr. David White officiating. A reception will be held following at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.



Janie Thornton was born, Janie Cornelia Dove in Royston, GA. She was the middle child of three children born to Pinkney and Pearl Dove. Emma Jo was her older sister and Cohen was her younger brother. Janie attended Berry College in Rome, Georgia and received a Bachelor's degree cum laude in Education. After the Korean War Janie married Eugene Thornton. In 1961 Janie and Gene adopted their daughter, Pam and in 1964 they adopted their son, Charles.



Janie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was everything to her. She always enjoyed spending time with family, and she made a point to keep in touch with immediate and extended family, and always tried to help anyone in need.



Janie was a member of Chamblee First Baptist and continued to attend when the church moved to Johns Creek and became Johns Creek Baptist Church. She rarely missed a Sunday.



Janie is survived by her husband, Gene Thornton, daughter, Pamela (Steven) Bostic of Sandy Springs, GA, and son, Charles (Kellie) Thornton of Alpharetta, GA, six grandchildren Brad (Anna) Bostic, Lindsay (Mark) Whitaker, Shannon Bostic, Chaz Thornton, Hunter Thornton, Lexie Usher) and three great-grandchildren (Evelyn Whitaker, Amelia Whitaker and Holt Bostic), numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Pinkney and Pearle Dove, sister Emma Jo and brother Cohen Dove.



Flowers are accepted but those desiring may make contributions to Johns Creek Baptist Church in loving memory of "Janie Dove Thornton".



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



