Thornton, Ernest

THORNTON, III, Ernest Mr. Ernest Cleveland Thornton, III, "Buddy", 74, of Kennesaw, GA, died August 28th, 2020, at Wellstar-Kennestone Hospital from pneumonia that developed after a recent fall. Buddy was born in 1946 in Atlanta, and grew up in College Park and McDonough, Ga. After graduating from Georgia State University in 1969, Buddy's career started with the Federal Home Loan Bank Board in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he traveled the southeastern United States as a bank examiner. In 1980, Buddy transferred back to his native Georgia and in 1984 was promoted to the position of Field Manager, which carried with it the title of Vice President of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. Buddy retired from the U.S. Treasury Office of Thrift Supervision (OTS) in 1999. Buddy was a highly respected banking regulator, as well as a much-beloved mentor to a new generation of examiners. He was known for his integrity, work ethic, and compassion for all. Buddy was an avid reader of American history and religion. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and coins. In his retirement, Buddy explored his interest in filmmaking becoming a co-producer with his dear friend and director, Stacey Fitzgerald. They produced a feature-length comedy starring Grammy-nominated singer Shawn Mullins that premiered in 2004 at the Atlanta Film Festival. He especially enjoyed co-producing a set of commercials for the Georgia Special Olympics. Most recently, he was helping to produce a feature-length documentary about women resistance-fighters during WWII. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and fellowship at Acworth United Methodist Church, where he taught and attended the Charlotte McClure Sunday School Class. Mr. Thornton was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Cleveland "Bud" Thornton, Jr, in 1959, his brother, Charles "Charlie" Bowen Thornton in 2011, and his mother, Martha Bowen Thornton in 2015. He is survived by his uncle Johnny Bowen (Dale) of Williamson, Ga, his aunt Joyce Potochnik of Lawrenceville, Ga., his first cousins Jerry Fleniken (Terri), Jan Flowers (Kent), Julian Fleniken (Francesca), Jody Edge (Stacey), James Fleniken, Nathan Bowen (Antonia) and Betty Roberts (Paul) and their families as well as by many other cousins and close friends. Services and burial at College Park Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations can be given in honor of Buddy to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org.

