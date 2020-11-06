THORNTON, Albert
Age 55, of Carrollton, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. Service to be announced. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Carrollton, GA.
Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel
602 Newnan Rd.
