THORNSBERRY, Dr. Clyde



Dr. Clyde Thornsberry of Macon, Georgia passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023. He was born on a mountainside in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Columbus and Ollie Mae Sparkman Thornsberry. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Martin Thornsberry. He is survived by his children, Teresa (Richard) Philyaw, David (Kris) Thornsberry, Dr. Robert (Starling) Thornsberry; grandchildren, Mark Thornsberry, Dr. Laura Greyling, Lisa Yawn, Justin Thornsberry, Zach Philyaw, Ally Philyaw, Dr. Emmy Grinstead and Maggie Thornsberry; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Caroline, Ethan, Christo, Avery, Audrey, Elizabeth, Lydia, Anna, and Silas; and a host of brothers, sisters and in-laws.



Born near the community of Pippa Passes, Kentucky, Clyde graduated from Knott County High School at age 14 and graduated from Caney College at age 16. He taught school in Knott County for five years. He met and married Glenda Martin and they remained married for 70 years until her death this past year. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with merit from 1953-1955. He earned a commendation medal for his service. Upon returning from Korea, he enrolled at the University of Kentucky where he ultimately obtained a Ph.D. in Bacteriology with a minor in Biochemistry and Genetics.



Following his education, Clyde went on to an illustrious career at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia. He was world-renowned in his field, publishing over 1400 peer-reviewed scientific articles, books and monographs. He was a consultant to the World Health Organization and a reviewer for multiple medical journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine. He was a founding member of ICACC, a leading infectious disease society. He was a leading authority in the world of antimicrobial susceptibility, determining which antibiotic kills which bacteria. He received the highest civilian honor bestowed upon research scientists by Surgeon General C. Everett Koop. As a renowned speaker of his profession, he traveled across the world multiple times sharing his research and findings.



Clyde was involved in his community, coaching Little League baseball multiple years. As president of the Decatur Medlock Little League, he brought "tee ball" to the state of Georgia. He was also president of the local touchdown club. He loved his Kentucky Wildcats and the Atlanta Braves.



The family would like to thank the staff of Carlyle Place, in Macon, Georgia for their excellent care and loving support during this time.



Despite his multiple accomplishments, he will be best remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Memorial Services will be held for Clyde at Hindman Funeral Services in Hindman, Kentucky, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will precede the service at 1:00 PM, at Hindman Funeral Services, with interment at Mountain Memory Gardens after the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky or to Caney Baptist Church in Pippa Passes.



