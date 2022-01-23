THORNELOE, Grace Page



Grace Page Thorneloe passed away December 21, 2021.



She was born in Birmingham, AL, August 21, 2002. She lived in Smyrna after age 1, when she joined the Smith family. Grace was kind to all and a loving friend to many. She enjoyed playing soccer, running and scuba diving, and selecting meaningful gifts for others. She enjoyed singing in God's Light Youth Choir for six years at the Smyrna FUMC. Grace had courage. She spoke truth to power. In recent years, Grace dealt with loneliness, anxiety and depression, mostly with a concealing smile.



Grace welcomed countless foster children into her home over many years, cheerfully sharing her love, her family, her room and her belongings.



Grace graduated with honors from Campbell High School during the pre-vaccine pandemic and attended Georgia State University.



She was a valued and respected employee and coworker at Chick Fil A Vinings, a medical office and the Atlanta Bread Company.



Grace was a member of Northside United Methodist Church.



Gracie was the beloved daughter of Ellen G. Smith and Dr. William Thorneloe. She is survived also by her beloved sister, Alexis Thorneloe (nee Smith) (Cullowhee, NC) as well as Martha Thorneloe and Kate Thorneloe.



She was predeceased by her grandparents Ava S. Thorneloe, Frank C. Thorneloe, Page Thacker Smith and Robert P. Smith.



A Celebration of Life for Grace, with masking and distancing, will be held on Sunday, January 30, at 2:00 at Northside Church, 2799 Northside Dr. Atlanta 30305.



Donations may be made in Grace's memory to Northside United Methodist Church at NorthsideUMC.org or National Alliance on Mental Illness-Georgia at NAMICOBB.org.

