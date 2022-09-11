Thorington, Bille

THORINGTON, Billie



Bille O'Bryan Thorington died peacefully at her residence, Safe Haven, Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by family on September 4, 2022. Just shy of her 89th birthday, Billie was born September 24, 1933, in Anderson SC. Although Billie's achievements and passion for life were robust, nothing compared to her 58 year marriage and partnership with her husband, Rev. Chilton "Chick" Thorington, retired pastor of NW Presbyterian Church. She was the consummate "Preacher's Wife" giving years of time and talent from leading the Presbyterian Women's Council to being elected an Elder of the church. Whether she was singing in the choir, performing with the "Presbythespians", hosting new member dinners in her home, teaching Sunday school, or running Vacation Bible school, her impact on the church was profound. Billie loved sports both as a participant and a fan rarely missing a Hawks or Braves game. From snow skiing out West to water skiing on Lake Lanier, she mastered both with great athleticism. But her greatest claim to fame was completing 35 Peachtree Road Races from 1974 to her last in 2009 at the age of 75. She left this world wearing one of her vintage t-shirts. Billie had an artistic flare that manifested itself in the garden landscapes she created, her paintings and pottery. At 50, she became a prolific sculptor and was commissioned by many to do replicas of their children and grandchildren. In retirement, Billie and Chick enjoyed plenty of golf and good friends with homes at Bradshaw Farms in Woodstock, GA and, ultimately, the Presbyterian Village in Austell. Billie was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Chilton Thorington, daughter Sandra Thorington; and grandson, Frazier McKenzie. She is survived by her son Thomas Chilton Thorington, (Liz); daughter, Anna Thorington Anton, (Jeff); six grandchildren, Thomas McKenzie, Grace Coffed, Adria Tapp, Egen Arnold, Will Anton, and Miller Anton; and 6 great-grandchildren. A small service will be held in the Memorial Garden at NW Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Dr. Atlanta, GA 30327 on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to NW Presbyterian Church.

