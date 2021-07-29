Thomson, Kathryn

THOMSON (ETHERIDGE),



Kathryn



Kathryn was born on April 3, 1941 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to Bertha Warren Etheridge and Frank Gordon Etheridge. She died in Marietta on Sunday, July 25, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.



She attended The Westminster Schools in Atlanta and graduated in 1959 after which she attended the University of Georgia. Her lifelong devotion to her Christian faith began at the Cathedral of St. Philip followed by Mount Paran Church of God and continued with her beloved Bible study group. As a student at the University of Georgia she enjoyed her membership in the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority where she formed friendships lasting throughout her lifetime.



In November 1962, she married Charles Robert Thomson of Savannah. In addition to her greatest joy as a devoted mother of four, she also enjoyed volunteer work with her church, her children's schools, and Meals on Wheels. She was later able to express her natural gift of creativity through her floral design business, Signature Florals, designing beautiful arrangements for events and weddings. Her unique gift of expression entertained family and friends with her colorful and delightful, and often quoted witticisms, which could perfectly capture the spirit of any situation. One of her greatest pleasures in life was simply spending time talking and being with those she loved.



She is survived by her four children, Charles Robert Thomson, Jr. (Libbie), Sally Thomson Wiggins, Kathryn Dillingham Thomson and Frank Etheridge Thomson; five grandchildren, Kathryn Rose Thomson, Jennifer Ansley Thomson, Bradley Daniel Thomson, Margaret Ann Wiggins, and Sarah Jean Wiggins and brother-in-law in Savannah, E. William Thomson.



A service will be held in The Chapel at Mount Paran Church on August 6th with visitation starting at 11:00 and the service at 11:30. (2055 Mt. Paran Rd, NW, Atlanta)



Flowers may be sent to the Chapel at Mt. Paran by 10:00 AM on August 6 or donations can be made on the church's website.

