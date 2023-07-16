Thomsen, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

THOMSEN III, William Iver

William Iver Thomsen III, or Bill, was born in Hartford, CT, and passed away on the 11th of July, 2023. His wife, Sally; his daughter, Sarah (Phil); his son, William (Mila); and three grandchildren, are grieving his passing; along with his sister, Dana (Dick); and brothers, Dr. Jeff (Kathy), Matt (Adrienne), and Mark (Emiko). After serving in the Navy, Bill turned his accounting degree from Georgia State into a life as a well-respected cabinetmaker. His company's creations were featured in Architectural Digest, The New York Times, and other publications. Bill enjoyed cycling at Dick Lane Velodrome, where he served on the board and as treasurer. He eventually found fly fishing after retiring and became an avid angler.

Bill is the best husband, father, brother, friend, and angler. Please direct all donations to the Atlanta Fly Fishing Club, P.O. Box 52944, Atlanta, GA, 30355.

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hampton residents stunned by 4 shooting deaths in peaceful neighborhood6h ago

Credit: File

Kemp taps veteran GBI investigator to lead agency
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Chlorine spill may have caused E. coli leak into Chattahoochee

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
14h ago

1 killed after SUV hits motorcycle, bike strikes pedestrian in Duluth, cops say
14h ago

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny lives. Kevin is very good at finding them
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Swift, Leila
1h ago
Farris, Evan
1h ago
Gansser, Walter
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kevin Gaston

Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
19h ago
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
7h ago
Bill Torpy: For elderly couple, behind $1,062 on note, a happy ending
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top