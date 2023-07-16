Thomsen, William

THOMSEN III, William Iver



William Iver Thomsen III, or Bill, was born in Hartford, CT, and passed away on the 11th of July, 2023. His wife, Sally; his daughter, Sarah (Phil); his son, William (Mila); and three grandchildren, are grieving his passing; along with his sister, Dana (Dick); and brothers, Dr. Jeff (Kathy), Matt (Adrienne), and Mark (Emiko). After serving in the Navy, Bill turned his accounting degree from Georgia State into a life as a well-respected cabinetmaker. His company's creations were featured in Architectural Digest, The New York Times, and other publications. Bill enjoyed cycling at Dick Lane Velodrome, where he served on the board and as treasurer. He eventually found fly fishing after retiring and became an avid angler.



Bill is the best husband, father, brother, friend, and angler. Please direct all donations to the Atlanta Fly Fishing Club, P.O. Box 52944, Atlanta, GA, 30355.



The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.





