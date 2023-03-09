THOMPSON, Yolanda Renee



Mrs. Yolanda Renee Thompson, age 73, of Scottdale, GA passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Miller. She is survived by her cousins, Loretta Glover, Tracy Glover; nieces, Nivita Estrada, Latia King; great-nephews, Sean Williams, David Glover; great-niece, Imani Glover; and stepson, Kevin Miller. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside inurnment service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Westview Cemetery.




