Thompson, William

Obituaries
2 hours ago

THOMPSON, William Howard

Homegoing Services for Mr. William Howard Thompson, of Decatur, will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:00 AM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Jesse L. Gordon, Officiating, Eulogist. Interment, Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Decatur, GA. Mr. Thompson leaves to cherish his amiable memories, nieces and nephews, Kenneth L. Thompson, Kimberly S. Harper, Lenard A. Thompson, LaKwan S. Thompson; great-nieces, VaKesha Harper, VaKira Thompson; great-nephew, Victor Harper, Jr.; six great-great neices and nephews; his first cousins, Michael, Todd, Kevin, Reginald; as well as a host of other loving family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary Monday, at 10:30 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

