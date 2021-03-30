THOMPSON, William Henry "Bill"



Bill passed away at home on March 23, 2021, due to natural causes at the age of 86. Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to Edward Foster Thompson and Bobbie Lee (Jordan) Thompson. He was a graduate of Murphy High School and attended Georgia Tech. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After retiring from the U. S. Postal Service, he spent many years as a driving instructor for Nathan's and volunteering with The Gideons International. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers (Edward F. Thompson, Jr., John Robert Thompson, and Warren Cornelius Thompson), two sisters (Isma Thompson Craig and Edna Thompson Clarke), and his son William David Thompson. He is survived by two grandsons, Joseph Christopher Thompson (Caitlin) of Hobart, IN and David Kyle Thompson of Valparaiso, IN, one great-grandson Roan, and numerous nieces and nephews.



There will be a graveside service at Westview Cemetery on March 30.

