Thompson, Thomas Homer

THOMPSON, Jr., Thomas Homer "Tommy"



April 20, 1926 –



November 11, 2023



In loving memory, Tommy Thompson, age 97, departed this world on Saturday morning, November 11, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, GA, at his grandfather's house on Briarcliff Rd., to loving parents, Thomas "Homer" Thompson, Sr. and Lucy Candler Thompson.



Educated in Atlanta Public Schools, and graduated from Boys High, he later enlisted in the Army Air Corps serving in World War II. He was honorably discharged on August 6, 1946, resumed his education at the University of Georgia, joined the Chi Phi Fraternity, and served as President, and also became a member of the Gridiron. He met Jo Boswell Hailey, graduated with a Degree in Journalism, and married Jo on October 21, 1950. They were blessed with three children, Lynda, Chip and Mark.



His early career was with Life of Georgia but later worked in the product promotional and advertising business. This was a good fit for him since he never knew a stranger and people loved to hear whatever stories he had to tell. He retired in 2002 and began nurturing his artistic endeavors with drawing and painting.



Apart from his love and devotion to his family, his interests included riding horses, hunting, fishing, and painting. He was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, where he enjoyed his greatest passion playing tennis. During his lifetime, he and Jo loved to travel, but his favorite place of all was being with his family at Lake Burton.



Tommy is survived by his daughter, Lynda Wingo Rigsby; son, Mark Thompson; son, Chip Thompson (Ann); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister, Suzanne Leucke (Fraser).



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 11.00 AM, at Northside Church, 2799 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30305. Please express your memories or condolences at fischerperimeterchapel.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northside Church, or for Tommy's love of animals to the Atlanta Humane Society.



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