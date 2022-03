THOMPSON, Thomas



Thomas Ralph Thompson, age 77, passed away in Atlanta on March 27, 2022. Mr. Thompson was preceded by his parents, Ralph Russell Thompson and Hildred Juanita (Stout) Thompson, and his brother, Terry Lee Thompson. He is survived by his nephew, Paul Michael Carelli of Atlantic Beach, FL. Services will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Atlanta on Thursday, April 7th at 11AM.