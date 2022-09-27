THOMPSON, Rose Mary



Rose Mary Thompson, 78, residing in Atlanta, passed away on August 15, 2022. Rose Mary, born August 24, 1943, grew up in Southern California and studied engineering at CalPoly Pomona earned an MBA from University of Southern California.



Rose Mary is survived by her loving husband, Stanley Yon, their two sons, Christopher Yon (Taryn Griggs) of Winston-Salem and Jeremy Yon (Leona Warner) of Seattle and their daughters Beatrix Yon and Tamiyah Lockhart, respectively. Finally, she is survived by her most dear sister, Nancy Thompson of Redondo Beach, CA.



Services will be on Saturday, October 1, 2 PM at Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10887143.



