Thompson, Robert

Robert Wilson Thompson, age 88, of Lithonia, died January 27, 2022. He was born in Swainsboro, Georgia to Edgar A. and Iris Wilson Thompson. Bob was a graduate of Swainsboro High School and worked for the Georgia State Labor Department as a Field Deputy for many years. Bob studied law in college and was a musician and a magician, performing on radio, stage and local shows throughout Georgia. He ran Newborn Opry for 10 years, was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame, and had a radio show in Swainsboro on Saturday night. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Alberson Thompson; parents; and brothers, Jimmy Thompson and Garland Thompson. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Wilma Thompson of Lithonia; son, Jordan Thompson and his wife, Meredith, of Conyers; daughters, Meredith Gallagher and her husband, Kevin, of Double Oak, Texas, and Melanie Keil and her husband, Duane, of Social Circle, Georgia; grandchildren, Gracie Gallagher, Emma Keil, Rylee Jennison, Luke Keil, Oakleigh Thompson, Liam Gallagher, Fisher Thompson, and Magge Mae Thompson; brother, Clarence Thompson and his wife, Mildred, of Avera, Georgia; nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 3 o'clock, Saturday, January 29, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. His interment will take place 2 o'clock Sunday, January 30, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swainsboro, Georgia.

Funeral Home Information

Henry Funeral Home

6833 Church Street

Lithonia, GA

30058

https://www.henryfuneral.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

