THOMPSON, Jr., Oscar



Oscar Harold Thompson Jr., age 80, of Decatur GA, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 19, 2023, at The Olivet Church in Fayetteville, GA. Public Viewing at Funeral Home 6-8 PM. He is survived by his wife, Malinda A. Thompson; his daughter, Kira Clay; and granddaughter, Taylor Clay.