THOMPSON, Martha Veasey



Martha Veasey Thompson, 92, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022, surrounded by friends and family in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Martha was predeceased by her husband Clarence; her parents, Mary and Jack Veasey; and her four siblings, James, Barbara, (Bobbie), Joe (Scrappy) and Margaret (Peggy). She is survived by loving children, Joy Thompson Thomas, Scot Thompson and wife Valerie; grandchildren, Adrienne and Jonathan Bagley, Seth Thompson and Rob Truan, Bree Thomas, Connor Thompson; great-grandchildren, Sarah Bagley and Jon Bagley, Christian Thomas, sister-in-law Yvonne (Rachel) Veasey; and extended family.



Martha was born on May 3, 1930, to Mary and Jack Veasey in Phenix City, Alabama. She married her husband, Clarence, in May of 1951. Martha and Clarence attended Jones Memorial First Methodist Church in Morrow for many years. They were both very dedicated to their faith and the Methodist Church both serving as volunteers and teachers. Martha had a great sense of humor and a beautiful laugh! She made her family laugh at family gatherings and left a legacy of incredible stories and sayings. She was Grandmama to her four grandchildren whom she loved desperately and unconditionally. Her family was truly the center of her universe. Martha, Mom, Grandmama will be desperately missed by all those that she's left behind. She was a very special lady and having her love was a true blessing. At her request there will be no memorial service or funeral by her immediate family. She wished to be remembered and acknowledged as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a true friend.



The family requests that any memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



