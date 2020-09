THOMPSON, Lois Costley Lois Costley Thompson died September 2, 2020 at age 97. She was preceded in death by her husband , Jeff Thompson, and survived by her son, Doug Thompson, and her daughter, Judy Thompson Whitehead. Private graveside service Decatur cemetery. Services are being handled by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Please visit asturner.com for more information.