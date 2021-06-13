ajc logo
Thompson, Larry Darnell

THOMPSON, Larry Darnell

Mr. Larry Darnell Thompson of College Park, GA passed away on June 4, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Due to COVID; Private Ceremony for Immediate Family only. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to honor his memory, mother, Mrs. Jessie M. Thompson; daughter, Tanisha M. Thompson; devoted caretaker and brother, Bobby "Ray" Thompson (Beverly); sister, Barbara Stewart; uncle, Donald Parker; aunts, Sandra Parker Cook and Austine Parker Giles; niece, Jennifer N. Stewart; great-nephews, Jordan, Christopher, and Demetrius; and a host of cousins and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




