Thompson, Larry Darnell

Mr. Larry Darnell Thompson of College Park, GA passed away on June 4, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Due to COVID; Private Ceremony for Immediate Family only. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to honor his memory, mother, Mrs. Jessie M. Thompson; daughter, Tanisha M. Thompson; devoted caretaker and brother, Bobby "Ray" Thompson (Beverly); sister, Barbara Stewart; uncle, Donald Parker; aunts, Sandra Parker Cook and Austine Parker Giles; niece, Jennifer N. Stewart; great-nephews, Jordan, Christopher, and Demetrius; and a host of cousins and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel




