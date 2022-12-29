ajc logo
Thompson, Karen

2 hours ago

THOMPSON, Karen

Ms. Karen Hardy Thompson, 66, of Mableton, GA, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, GA. Homegoing service will be Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM from Mt. Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements with the assistance of Vinson Funeral Home in Tarpon Springs, FL.

Meadows Funeral Home of Albany, Inc., Albany, GA, 229-439-2262

Funeral Home Information

Vinson Funeral Home

456 East Tarpon Avenue

Tarpon Springs, FL

34689

https://www.vinsonfuneralhome.net

Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
