THOMPSON, John Groce



John Thompson, age 66, passed away January 3, 2023. He was the son of the late Lawson Thompson, Jr. and Virginia Miller Thompson. He is survived by brothers, Lawson Thompson III, (wife Sylvia) and Randall Thompson; and nephews, Forrest Thompson IV and David Thompson.



John had graduated from Lakeside High School and earned an Associate in Arts degree from Perimeter College. He was a salesman at Timmers Chevrolet for several years but then began his career as a master mason, for twenty-eight years, mostly with Cole Masonry. He suffered a disabling leg fracture about ten years ago which ended his career.



John loved to fish, hike and garden. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church for many years.



A private service is being planned by the family.

