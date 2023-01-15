ajc logo
X

Thompson, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

THOMPSON, John Groce

John Thompson, age 66, passed away January 3, 2023. He was the son of the late Lawson Thompson, Jr. and Virginia Miller Thompson. He is survived by brothers, Lawson Thompson III, (wife Sylvia) and Randall Thompson; and nephews, Forrest Thompson IV and David Thompson.

John had graduated from Lakeside High School and earned an Associate in Arts degree from Perimeter College. He was a salesman at Timmers Chevrolet for several years but then began his career as a master mason, for twenty-eight years, mostly with Cole Masonry. He suffered a disabling leg fracture about ten years ago which ended his career.

John loved to fish, hike and garden. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church for many years.

A private service is being planned by the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: MARTA

Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions10h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Hawks sign Donovan Williams to two-way contract
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

In second term, expect a ‘frank’ Kemp to push boundaries
20h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia wins on the road against Ole Miss
6h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia wins on the road against Ole Miss
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami
8h ago
The Latest

Baird, George
2h ago
Colbenson, Peter
2h ago
Edwards, Earl
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HAND

Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
20h ago
Photos: One more Dawg Walk for the champion Bulldogs
12h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top