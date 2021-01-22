THOMPSON, Jacqueline



Jacqueline Thompson, 68, of Fairburn passed Monday, January 11, 2021. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 23 at 1 PM, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5755 Mallory Rd, Atlanta. Pastor Le'Zaire Reese, Officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquese Thompson; sister, Virginia Thompson; grandson, Jamarius Traylor; niece, Starrla Thompson; one step-brother, Frank Saleem; companion, Mr. Larry Sutton. Viewing Fri, January 22, 3 PM-7 PM, Hope Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville (770) 461-9222. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Psi Chapter at UGA for the Black UGA Pageant Scholarship in memory of Jacki Thompson. Send Donations through Zelle (470-445-0563) or CashApp ($Quese0212).

