X

Thompson, Jacqueline

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

THOMPSON, Jacqueline

Jacqueline Thompson, 68, of Fairburn passed Monday, January 11, 2021. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 23 at 1 PM, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5755 Mallory Rd, Atlanta. Pastor Le'Zaire Reese, Officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Jacquese Thompson; sister, Virginia Thompson; grandson, Jamarius Traylor; niece, Starrla Thompson; one step-brother, Frank Saleem; companion, Mr. Larry Sutton. Viewing Fri, January 22, 3 PM-7 PM, Hope Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville (770) 461-9222. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Psi Chapter at UGA for the Black UGA Pageant Scholarship in memory of Jacki Thompson. Send Donations through Zelle (470-445-0563) or CashApp ($Quese0212).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.