THOMPSON, Jr., Hugh Smarr



Hugh Smarr Thompson Jr., MD passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2022, at his home. Born to parents Hugh Smarr Thompson, Sr., and mother, Edith Swinney Thompson in East Point, GA. He was predeceased by his son, Hugh Smarr Thompson III (Tre), brother, Oscar Lacy Thompson, and first cousin, Joel Griffin Patrick, Jr. He is survived by his four children he shared with their mother Patricia Jane Thompson: Toni Thompson Henry, Lacey Thompson Dyer (Michael Andrew Dyer), Richard Lee Thompson (Magda Nelly Lawter), and Robert Lyle Thompson (Stephanie Suzanne Thompson). Hugh is also survived by his twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His sister Barbara Thompson Wood, along with all the family nieces and nephews held a very special place in his heart.



Hugh was born on April 16, 1928, in East Point, Georgia and lived most of his life in the Atlanta area. He graduated from Russell High School and was the valedictorian of his class. He attended the University of Georgia his freshman year of college and then transferred to Emory University. Upon graduating from Emory, Hugh enrolled in the Emory School of Medicine and after becoming a doctor he began practicing family medicine in Chipley, Florida. He was drafted into the army when he lived in Chipley and had the opportunity to serve his country as a physician at a US Army base hospital in Germany. The colonel of the base credited Hugh with one year of orthopedic residency for his service in Germany. After the army, Hugh finished his orthopedic residency in Louisville, Kentucky and subsequently opened his own orthopedic practice in East Point, Georgia and obtained privileges to admit patients to South Fulton Hospital, Grady Hospital, and Crawford Long Hospital. He became Chief of Surgery at South Fulton Hospital and served as President of the Atlanta Medical Association in 1988. Hugh retired in 1996 and had the luxury of having his daughter, Lacey, as his practice nurse the last 13 years of his career.



Hugh was known as a dedicated and talented surgeon and always going the extra mile for his patients. His work ethic matched the level of care he demonstrated over his career. Hugh enjoyed the outdoors, teaching his family to snow and water ski, and had a special affinity for saltwater fishing in the Florida Keys and lake living on Lanier. He was eager to be with his buddies from Emory Medical School or professional associates and friends from the Atlanta medical community. Hugh also took his entire family on many ski trips over the years including all the grandchildren at times and gave them the gift of time together. His giving, especially to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, was extraordinary and leaves his loved ones with fond memories of their HopPop.



There will be a graveside service at Hill Crest Cemetery, 2200 Stanton Road, East Point Georgia on, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southwest Christian Hospice, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291.



Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ingramfuneralhome.com.



