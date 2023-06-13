Thompson, Harley

THOMPSON, Jr., Harley



Harley Andrew Thompson, Jr. passed peacefully from earthly life the morning of June 9, 2023, at the age of 89, following a valiant battle with heart disease and COPD, compounded by the degenerating effects of an old esophageal injury. That injury was considered 'unrecoverable' in 1995, yet Harley's fighting spirit allowed him to survive, blessed by an additional twenty-eight years with his family.



Harley was born on August 7, 1933, in Hapeville, GA. He grew up in Hapeville and graduated from Hapeville High School, where he played football and enjoyed many friendships. Harley went on to play football at Southern Tech and attended Georgia Tech.



He was a successful realtor, real estate developer, and home builder, owning both his own real estate and building companies. He built homes that many friends and family members continue to live in today. He served proudly in the Army, including active duty in Korea from 1954-1956, and in the Army Reserve. Harley was a long-time member of the American Legion.



Harley actively supported Ousley United Methodist Church for many years. In later years, he attended Union United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the Senior Golfers Association of Atlanta.



Harley was a quiet, yet strong and honorable man of great conviction. He was a man of faith, devoted to family and his country, a loyal friend to many, and a lover of animals. He will be missed by many.



Harley was preceded in death by his father, Harley Andrew Thompson, Sr.; his mother, Frances (nee Hitchcock); and his brother, Charles Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carole (nee Myers); sister, Anne Parham; devoted daughters, Deidre (Larry) Fauconnet and Keri (Mark Norato) Palmer; sister-in-law, Elyene Thompson; nephews, Gary, Larry, and Jeff Alvord and their families; step-grandchildren, Laurance and Brittany Fauconnet.



Viewing/reception begins at 1:00 PM followed by Harley's service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 15, at Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA.



In honor of Harley's love of all creatures great and small, the family requests that contributions be made to the non-profit Forever Dream Senior Dog Sanctuary, PO Box 521, Tryon, NC, 28782, in lieu of flowers.



Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.



