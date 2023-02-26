X
Thompson, Gretchen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

THOMPSON, Gretchen

Gretchen Thompson passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023 after dealing with a short bout of heart issues.

Born to Vivian and Collin Shelton on February 25, 1938 in Lawrenceburg, TN.

Predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Sam Shelton and Collin "Bud" Shelton.

Also predeceased by husband, Wayne Thompson (Best Daddy). Survived by daughter, Molly Thompson Hottel; son-in-law, Joe Hottel; and grandsons, Dean and Grant Hottel; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Gretchen retired from Towers Perrin followed by working many years at Marsh McLennan as receptionist. Most recently she volunteered at St. James United Methodist Church and Respite Care Atlanta.

Gretchen loved being with people and loved all walks of life. She was always open and accepting to all. She loved music, laughing, serving, and feeding the squirrels walnuts each day as they looked in her kitchen window and begged. She lived a wonderful, full life and anyone who knew her was truly lucky.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11th at 1:00 PM at her beloved St James United Methodist Church, 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., NE.




