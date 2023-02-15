THOMPSON, Gregory



Gregory "Shay" Thompson passed away at the age of 32 on February, 8 2023 In Knoxville, TN.



He is survived by his parents, Brian and Karen Thompson; as well as his big brother, Everett; his baby brother, B.J.; half-brothers, Tanner and Brynnen. Nieces, Penelope, Gracyn and nephew Declen Thompson.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Harold (Papa), Jean Frazier (Nanny), Barbara (Meme) And Richard (Papa) Thompson.



Shay was born In Lawrenceville, GA and attended Grayson High School. He worked for Chick-Fila in Knoxville, TN. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He was a shy and caring young man with a big heart that will be forever missed. We called him Shy Shay or Baby Shay. He was the middle child of three.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084. The graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM.



The family would like to thank The Knoxville Police Department, Floral Hills Funeral Home for giving our family and Shay the respect and dignity we needed.



