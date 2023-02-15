X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thompson, Gregory

Obituaries
1 hour ago

THOMPSON, Gregory

Gregory "Shay" Thompson passed away at the age of 32 on February, 8 2023 In Knoxville, TN.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Karen Thompson; as well as his big brother, Everett; his baby brother, B.J.; half-brothers, Tanner and Brynnen. Nieces, Penelope, Gracyn and nephew Declen Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Harold (Papa), Jean Frazier (Nanny), Barbara (Meme) And Richard (Papa) Thompson.

Shay was born In Lawrenceville, GA and attended Grayson High School. He worked for Chick-Fila in Knoxville, TN. He loved his job and the people he worked with. He was a shy and caring young man with a big heart that will be forever missed. We called him Shy Shay or Baby Shay. He was the middle child of three.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084. The graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM.

The family would like to thank The Knoxville Police Department, Floral Hills Funeral Home for giving our family and Shay the respect and dignity we needed.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

ACC officiaiting among Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner’s frustrations10h ago

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Derek Carr could change balance of power in NFC South
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Catcher Sean Murphy begins to familiarize himself with Braves pitchers
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Forest Cove residents say relocation process has fallen short of promises
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Forest Cove residents say relocation process has fallen short of promises
8h ago

Man found dead near dumpster at shopping plaza in SW Atlanta
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Jackson, Jason
1h ago
Davis, Laurie
1h ago
Carter, Rita
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top