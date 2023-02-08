THOMPSON, Gordon



William



November 3, 1929 - January 28, 2023



Gordon (Doc) Thompson, age 93, was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1929 to William Gordon Thompson and Roberta Thompson. He was forever optimistic and encouraging, incredibly generous, and his zest for life was contagious. When he wasn't golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling, or working on his farm, he was spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed a good social gathering and make friends wherever he went. He loved and was proud of his family.



He played high school football and tennis in Washington, Georgia before finishing the rest of his high school career in Japan, where his father worked with the Coca Cola company. He studied Architecture at Georgia Tech before joining the valiant effort to serve our country in the Air Force. He served as a radar technician, holding the rank of Staff Sergeant. He met his match in Mary Caragozian while stationed in California; they married in 1955 and celebrated 61 years together. He graduated Emory Dental School and opened his own private practice in Buckhead, which he maintained for 37 years, counting many of his patients as personal friends. He was a sharp businessman and assisted in founding the Mariners Investment Club of Atlanta, enjoying fellowship and talking business for many years with some of Atlanta's finest gentlemen.



A founding member of the Northwest Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, he was a man of strong faith and often spoke about how blessed he felt he and his family had been.



Gordon was an avid sailor and boatsman. He was a member of the Atlanta Yacht Club for 60 years, during which time he chaired many a committee, served on the Board of Governors, and was elected commodore in 1969. He sailed and raced both Flying Dutchman and Y-Flyers at AYC and nationally, and he instilled his love of the water and boating in his three children.



Gordon also enjoyed the followship and love of the game of golf as a member of the Canton Golf Club for many years.



In the mid-sixties, he bought some property near Lake Allatoona, developing it over the years into a beautiful farm and eventually moving there. He loved raising cows, taking care of the horses, and especially welcoming visitors.



A natural leader, he chaired the Cherokee County Planning and Zoning Commission for many years, including participating in the vision for Towne Lake. He was instrumental in starting the Leadership Cherokee Program for the Cherokee County Chamber. While he believed in supporting his community through the many leadership positions he held during his life, he spent more time quietly helping any one he felt needed a kind word or a helping hand.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary C. Thompson; and his son-in-law, Michael Ross. He is loved and remembered by his three children: Alan (Brenda) Thompson, Dana (Jud Alden) Thompson, and Judy (Jay Lanning) Thompson Ross; as well as his four grandchildren, Amy Thompson, Marie Abdullah, Ally Alden, and Avery Ross; and his one great-grandchild, George Abdullah. A short service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on March 20, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, or the Shepherd Spinal Center.

