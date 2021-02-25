THOMPSON, Fred



Fred Reeves Thompson passed away in his home surrounded by family on February 22, 2021 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Seleskey Thompson. His son Russell (Rusty) Thompson, daughter Carla and son-in-law John Sculac and daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Eric Tidwell. Grandchildren, Michael Thompson (Cheryl), Russell Thompson (Nichole), Sherry Slay (Lance), Joanna Elliott, Raegan Tidwell and many great-grandchildren. Fred was preceded in death by son Tony Thompson and granddaughter Nikki Erb. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn, Georgia. A memorial celebration at the family home will follow the graveside service where extended family and friends are encouraged to drop in to visit and share in memories with the family. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name directly to New Hope Methodist Church, P.O Box 211 Palmetto, GA 30268, where Fred served for many years as technician for music & sound.

