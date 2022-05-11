THOMPSON, Ernestine



Mrs. Ernestine Yates Thompson of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. A Memorial Service for Ernestine Thompson will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Interment immediately following the service at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary gifts in the name of Ernestine Yates Thompson be made to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd NW, Atlanta GA 30318; Morris Brown College National Alumni Association (Class of 1949) PO Box 92787, Atlanta, GA 30314 (www.MorrisBrownAlumni.org/donate); or Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association (Class of 1944).



