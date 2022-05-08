THOMPSON, Ernestine



Mrs. Ernestine Yates Thompson of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. A Memorial Service for Ernestine Thompson will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Interment immediately following the service at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310.



Ernestine was originally from Savannah, Georgia but moved to Atlanta at a young age. She attended EA Ware Elementary School, Booker T. Washington High School, Morris Brown College, The University of Florida, and Atlanta University.



Ernestine was a dedicated Teacher and Administrator with the Vidalia City Schools and the Atlanta Public Schools System for more than 35 years. She also served as the Founding First Lady of Atlanta Junior College, now Atlanta Metropolitan State College, for twenty years.



Ernestine Yates Thompson is survived by a son, Edwin Thompson, Jr., a daughter, Karen Thompson, two grandsons and a great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary gifts in the name of Ernestine Yates Thompson be made to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318; Morris Brown College National Alumni Association (Class of 1949) PO Box 92787, Atlanta, GA 30314 (www.MorrisBrownAlumni.org/donate); or Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association (Class of 1944).



