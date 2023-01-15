THOMPSON, Duane



Everett Duane Thompson, 78, passed away on January 12, 2022. Duane was preceded in death by his mother, Opal; his father, Everett; and his sister, Susan. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Takacs Thompson, his two sons Matthew (Erika) and Andrew (Kyle) and four grandchildren – Hollis, Everett, Leighton, and Finley.



A visitation for Duane will be held Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA. A funeral service will occur Saturday, January 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1406 Hearst Dr NE, Atlanta, GA. A burial service will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. A celebration will be held after the burial service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Twin Lakes at https://www.camptwinlakes.org/donate.



