THOMPSON, Demetrius
Age 30, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 26, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
THOMPSON, Demetrius
Age 30, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 26, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral