THOMPSON, Deleada



Deleada Faye (Dee) Thompson, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Payne, AL after a brief illness with cancer. Dee grew up in Cairo, GA, graduated from Cairo High School, then went on to attend Shorter College in Rome with a singing scholarship. She enjoyed dancing, music and singing. She later attended Dade Junior College in Miami, FL, and graduated with a degree in music and business. Dee worked for International Harvester and then with Delta Airlines in Atlanta, GA until her retirement in 2002. She lived near the Atlanta airport for many years in Hapeville, GA and loved her Delta family, her friends and her neighbors in the community. After her retirement, Dee moved to Fort Payne, AL and made it her home. She enjoyed living in Fort Payne and being near family. Dee loved to travel, as well, and made many wonderful memories over the years. Dee was fun loving and free spirited, had a vivacious personality. She also had a beautiful smile and a wonderful, contagious laugh. She was a ray of sunshine in many peoples' lives and loved to bless people in need. Her reward would be seeing the smile on their face and knowing she had made their day better. Dee also loved animals and always welcomed stray dogs and cats to her home. Dee was a member of Howards Chapel in Mentone, AL. She loved her church family, and Pastor Ron and Frances Reynolds call her "a faithful servant who for many years did the preparation for The Lord's Supper. Dee was a big part of the chapel for over 12 years. She will be dearly missed." Deleada was preceded in death by her father, Henry Thompson; her mother, Virginia Thompson; her sister, Amanda Thompson Daniel (Bob); and her brothers, Byron Thompson and Tommy Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Rauker McAbee; and her sisters, Anne Thompson Love of Monteagle, TN and Glenda Thompson White (Haskell) of Bainbridge, GA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who adored her. A memorial service is planned to celebrate Dee's life on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne, AL. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Dee's memory to Dekalb Animal Hospital at 125 22nd St. NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967. Wilson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements

