THOMPSON, David Louis



David Louis Thompson, age 78, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia entered Heaven's Gates on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean Preston Thompson; daughters, Elizabeth Attaway (John) and Sally Crosswell (Jason); son, John Jeremy Thompson; granddaughters, Katherine Blackwell and Ava Crosswell; and stepsisters. His late sister is Lydia Christa Thompson. David was born to the late John Warner Thompson and late Mary Ruth Poole on January 29, 1944, in Alexandria, LA, moving to Natchez, MS shortly thereafter. David received his BS and MBA degrees from LSU, Baton Rouge, LA. Most of his career was involved in Information Technology in both Technical and Sales/Marketing. In Jackson, MS, employed by MS HWY Dept., he met Jean, from Atlanta. Moving to Atlanta, they married shortly thereafter. After his IT roles for various companies in Atlanta, he established his consulting business. In his retirement, David assumed the role of retired professional Grandpa. David loved God and was true to his Christian faith as a member and ordained Deacon of Wieuca Road Baptist Church until 2006, and after as a member of Parkway Baptist Church. David's passion was Ham Radio Contesting, DXing, and old boat anchors. He was licensed in 1957 as Dave K5MDX. In Atlanta, Dave K4JRB was active on several bands winning many awards in contesting. He belonged to ARRL, QCWA (life member), SEDXC, SECC, the YL International SSB System, and others. David's Celebration of Life will be held on January 28, 2023, at 2 PM at Parkway Baptist Church, 5975 State Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097.



