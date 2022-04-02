THOMPSON, Charles Larry



Charles Larry Thompson, affectionately known to all as "Lucky Larry" departed this life on March 14, 2022, after a fierce and lengthy battle with cancer. Larry was the son of D.W. (Daniel Webster) Thompson and Christine Coody Thompson, born September 1, 1951, in Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia. Larry is survived by his bride of 33 years, M. Faye McCord and his loving son, Charles Daniel Thompson, Athens, GA, his brother Richard Leroy Thompson, Demorest, GA his sister, Gloria Ann Hasty, Honolulu, HI, nephew Gerald Luke Hasty (Jeomhee) Honolulu, HI, and their two daughters, Jayhee and Aeda Hasty, granddaughter Jessica Cusick (Adam) and cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant son, William Matthew Thompson. Larry graduated from Dublin High School in 1969. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated from Georgia College at Milledgeville in 1983. Larry spent his adult life working in sales, ultimately selling real estate with Homestead Properties for the past twenty five years in the northwest Georgia area, "helping families find the RIGHT home" serving hundreds of families in Bartow County and northwest Georgia throughout that time. Larry's two loves in life were his family and his music. He played excellent guitar for anyone who would listen and he made up for in enthusiasm what he lacked in singing talent. Larry loved to entertain at home and he was the life of the party whenever he was out. Larry's name was synonymous with fun. His interests were in the arts and sciences and his love of knowledge was lifelong. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on April 9, 2022, from 4-7 PM at Grand Oaks, 302 W. Main St., GA 30120. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Atlanta Community Food Bank or any non profit.

