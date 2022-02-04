Thompson, Byron

THOMPSON, Jr., Byron



Byron "Tommy" Thompson, Jr., of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away January 24, 2022.



Tommy was a native and life-long resident of Fayetteville, leaving only during his service in the US Navy. Thereafter, he worked at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution before retiring after 38 years. Tommy liked to work in his garden and if he wasn't sipping sweet tea at the house, you would probably find him tinkering down at his shop, either fixing or building something. Tommy is well known and loved by many throughout Fayetteville and the surrounding areas. Everyone has their favorite story from Tommy whether it's the time he met Minnie Pearl, the time he threw pennies in a fountain with Elvis, giving Arnold Palmer a private tour of the Navy's golf course, or one of the many others. Tommy led a simple life that was full of adventure.



He was predeceased by his parents, Byron, Sr. and Neloise Thompson of Fayetteville, Georgia.



Tommy is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cheryl Thompson; his five daughters, Michelle (Andy) Bozeman, Virginia (Laura) Thompson, Elizabeth (Abe) Dabbs, Karen (Jason) Swan, and Audrey Davis; his sister, Lydia (Richard) Lipovac; his nine grandchildren; and his nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Flat Creek Church (in the event center), Fayetteville.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



