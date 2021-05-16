Thome, Barbara

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689428-01_0_0000689428-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689428-01_0_0000689428-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">THOME (ISON), Barbara<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Barbara Ison Thome (77) passed away on Friday, April 30th, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 40 years Joe Thome, sons Brian Henderson, Marcus Henderson (Wendie), Davis Henderson (Annie), stepchildren Jowell Thome <br/><br/>(Debra), Julian Thome (Mandy) and Alison Thome; <br/><br/>grandchildren Daniel, Sydney, Addison, James, Ben, Sullivan and May; step grandchildren Tove and Collins; Sisters Vicki Akin (Randy) and Janice Haralson (Bobby Duhon) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Dave and Virginia Ison, brother Dave Ison, sister <br/><br/>Diane Coursey and step granddaughter Caroline.<br/><br/>Barbara graduated from Northside High School and The <br/><br/>University of Georgia where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She had a great eye for decorating, loved gardening and had a special love for each of her kitties. She will be eternally loved and missed.<br/><br/>A memorial service will be held at Northside United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 20th at 2:00 PM.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside <br/><br/>United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305 or to a charity of your choice.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonArlington4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>